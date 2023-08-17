Greta Gerwig Was 'So Annoyed' When These 2 Actors Couldn't Make Cameos In 'Barbie'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Director Greta Gerwig spilled that she almost had actors Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan make “speciality cameos” in “Barbie” but was “so annoyed” when she couldn’t squeeze them into the hit movie.

Gerwig, in a clip resurfaced from a Hollywood First Look interview published in July, said she tried to get the actors — who previously starred in her movies “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” — in her latest film but they both “couldn’t do it.”

“Although Timothée did come by the set and then said ‘I should have been in this’ and I was like ‘I know, why aren’t you in this?’” she said.

Gerwig added that Ronan, too, had a scheduling conflict that prohibited her from appearing in Barbie Land. Ronan appears to have been producing and starring in “The Outrun,” a movie adaptation of the 2016 memoir that started filming last year.

Gerwig had previously weighed in on the potential Chalamet and Ronan appearances, telling CinemaBlend in an interview published earliere last month that they would have both been “smaller” and “speciality” cameos in the film.

“Both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed,” she told the outlet. “But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

The director has smashed several records with her latest film. “Barbie” crossed the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales earlier this month, making Gerwig the first female solo director to make a billion-dollar movie, according to Variety.

The film also has passed “The Dark Knight” as Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing domestic release in its history, the outlet reported Wednesday.