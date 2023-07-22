Greta Gerwig On How She Feels Going Into Upcoming 'Narnia' Films: 'I'm Terrified'

Greta Gerwig acknowledged that she’s “terrified” ahead of her upcoming film adaptations of C.S. Lewis’ classic series “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

The “Barbie” director is set to be involved with writing and directing at least two Netflix films based on the iconic fantasy novels.

Gerwig, who would take on the classic series over a decade after the last “Narnia” film, told the Inside Total Film podcast that she hasn’t even started wrapping her “arms around it.”

“But I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start,” she said.

“I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’ No, I’m terrified of it – it’s extraordinary and it’s exciting.”

The director’s latest film – “Barbie” – is reportedly expected to make $150 million at the box office this weekend, a number that give it the best opening for a movie this year.

‘Barbie’ Glams Up Summer With $150M+ Opening, ‘Oppenheimer’ Excites $75M+ – Box Office Update https://t.co/lvWxDwaLZh — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 21, 2023

Gerwig, outside of Netflix’s “Narnia,” also had a hand in another upcoming fantasy film. She co-wrote Disney’s live action “Snow White” movie, which is set to star “West Side Story” actor Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen in the film.

Gerwig explained to Inside Total Film that she’s open to working on a variety of films in her career.

“I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which — it’s a long time, but it’s also limited,” she said.

“I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting.”

As far as Gerwig’s involvement in a future “James Bond” film, she told the podcast: “Oh my God, we’re going to just stick with some lions and some dolls for the moment. You never know, I really like [‘James Bond’ producer] Barbara Broccoli, so.”