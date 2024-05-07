EntertainmentMet GalaGreta Lee

Watch Greta Lee Realize In Real Time That She Can't Talk Or Eat In Met Gala Gown

The "Past Lives" star's ethereal gown came with a couple drawbacks.
Jazmin Tolliver
By 

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Greta Lee is facing a hilarious conundrum at the Met Gala.

On Monday, the “Russian Doll” star, 41, showed up on the red carpet embodying the evening’s theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” in an enchanting naked dress covered in fluffy white flowers at the New York event.

She paired the sheer lace gown designed by Loewe with silver rings, simple white heels, and a black mullet-style wig that was hand-chopped by hairdresser Jenny Cho.

While discussing her geometric ensemble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the actress jokingly told Variety that she had no idea how she would feed herself later in the evening.

“How am I going to eat?” she questioned before adding, “What am I going to do?”

Despite her dresses’ structural dilemma, social media users on X (formerly Twitter) hyped up the “Past Lives” star, who attended the coveted event for the first time.

Check out all the Met Gala looks here.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot