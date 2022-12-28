What's Hot

Senators Slam Southwest, Demand Compensation For 'Ruined' Holidays

Drew Barrymore Shares The Most 'Confusing' Part Of Her 2016 Divorce

Diddy Shares First Picture Of Newborn Daughter In Christmas Family Photo

Republican Jewish Group: George Santos 'Deceived Us'

A Woman Began Screaming And Filming Me In A Parking Lot — But That's Not Even The Worst Part

Mexican President Suggests Residents Reject Drug Gang Gifts

George Santos Questioned Dem Challenger's Honesty In Now-Awkward Old Debate Clip

Southwest Under Scrutiny After Wave Of Storm Cancellations

Stephen Greif, 'The Crown' And 'EastEnders' Actor, Dies At 78

Co-Leader Of Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Gets 16 Years In Prison

Cher Recalls Getting Contact High After Visiting Willie Nelson's Smoky Tour Bus

Buffalo Faces More Snow After Deadliest Storm In Decades

World News
TwitterGreta ThunbergEnvironmentalismandrew tate

Greta Thunberg Provides The Perfect Response To Twitter Troll

It's a little NSFW.
Kate Nicholson

Senior Trends Reporter, HuffPost UK

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has a reputation for her stinging rebukes towards her critics, no matter who they are
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has a reputation for her stinging rebukes towards her critics, no matter who they are
JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Greta Thunberg proved once again she’s not afraid to stand up to her critics on Twitter today, through her tongue-in-cheek response to Andrew Tate.

Tate, an internet personality who has courted controversy for some time, seemed to be looking for a fight with the 19-year-old Swedish environmentalist this week.

Tate tweeted Thunberg directly on Tuesday to tell her: “I have 33 cars.”

He then explained in detail how large his car engines are, before adding: “This is just the start.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of care collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Below, he added a compilation of clips showing himself in different high-emission modes of transport – from planes to boats and cars – cut with a highly emotive speech from Thunberg, calling out the world’s inaction on climate change.

Her response was...scathing to say the least.

“Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com,” she tweeted back.

And, based on numbers alone, it looks very much like the internet is on Thunberg’s side.

Her response attracted 448,000 likes in just three hours while Tate’s original message had just 113,00 more than 24 hours after posting it.

People were delighted at Thunberg’s brutal reply, too.

And among the many replies to Thunberg was another tweet from Tate. It simply read: “How dare you?!”

She didn’t appear to reply to that one.

Tate has been accused of misogyny through his social media content and was banned from Twitter earlier in 2022. Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform in October meant he was able to return.

Tate is also just the latest high profile figure to have been scorched by Thunberg’s clap-backs.

When former President Donald Trump criticized her activism on Twitter – advising her to “chill, Greta, chill” – Thunberg bided her time before replying.

Eleven months later, she earned more than 1.6 million likes on Twitter by mocking Trump’s fury at losing the 2020 presidential election.

She tweeted: “Chill Donald, chill!”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Kate Nicholson - Senior Trends Reporter, HuffPost UK

Senior Trends Reporter, HuffPost UK

Popular in the Community