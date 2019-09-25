Greta Thunberg Puts 'Haters' In Their Place With Stunning Twitter Thread

Greta Thunberg took time out on Wednesday from lobbying world leaders on climate change to address the attacks she’s received for her efforts.
Thunberg’s work has inspired millions, but, as a result, she’s been mocked by many adults including Donald Trump, Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Daily Wire journalist Michael Knowles. During a panel on Fox News earlier this week, Knowles called the activist, who has Asperger’s syndrome, “mentally ill.”
Thunberg blistered her opponents in a Twitter thread in which she asked why her opponents are coming after her with personal attacks instead of addressing the science she is citing.
Thunberg spoke at the United Nations Climate Action Summit on Monday, scolding world leaders for ignoring global climate problems and focusing on profits and economic growth instead.