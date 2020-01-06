Eat This, Meat Loaf: Greta Thunberg Serves Up Facts To Rocker's 'Brainwashed' Slam

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg responded Monday to American rocker Meat Loaf’s condescending suggestion last week that the Swedish teen has been brainwashed into believing there’s an environmental crisis.

Thunberg, 17, declared that the issue of climate change comes down to “scientific facts” — not brainwashing.

“It’s not about Meatloaf. It’s not about me. It’s not about what some people call me. It’s not about left or right,” she tweeted. “It’s all about scientific facts. And that we’re not aware of the situation.”

She linked to an infographic from the United Nations Environment Programme’s emissions gap report, which indicated the globe may be close to a tipping point.

In a Daily Mail interview published Jan. 1, Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, noted that he simply does not believe in climate change. Thunberg “has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change, and there isn’t,” said the 72-year-old singer. “She hasn’t done anything wrong, but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

Thunberg, who was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019, is helping to inspire a global environmental movement ― and has become a lightning rod for attacks.

President Donald Trump mocked Thunberg in response to her Time honor, telling her: “Chill Greta, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Meat Loaf didn’t immediately respond to Thunberg’s takedown, but plenty of other people on Twitter did.

