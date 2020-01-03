Quiz Show Contestant's Wild Greta Thunberg Answer Becomes A Hilarious Meme

Quiz show viewers were left perplexed by an answer instead of a question on a new episode of the BBC’s “Celebrity Mastermind” that aired this week.

British actor Amanda Henderson was asked to name the 16-year-old Swedish teenager who has garnered fame in the last year with her environmental activism.

“Sharon,” replied 33-year-old Henderson, who plays Robyn Miller on the long-running BBC medical drama “Casualty.”

“Greta Thunberg,” responded host John Humphrys.

The clip, above, inevitably went viral and turned the term “Sharon” into a meme.

