Greta Thunberg Provides Inspiration For Hilarious Public Salt Truck Naming Poll

Introducing Gritter Thunberg ― one of eight new salt trucks hitting the streets of Manchester in northern England this winter.

The salt spreader was named after Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg following a public poll conducted by Manchester City Council. The 16-year-old already has another gritter named after her in Scotland.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Greta Thunberg has had a salt truck named after her in Manchester, England.

Other vehicles in the Manchester fleet were named Spreaddie Mercury (after late Queen singer Freddie Mercury), Grit Astley (after pop star Rick Astley) and Snowel Gallagher (after local Oasis singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher).

You gotta Snowel with it....



Introducing Manchester's new gritters! These vehicles will help keep the city's roads, cycleways and footways clear of ice in winter ⛄



Thanks to everyone who voted in our polls to choose the eight winning names 👍🏽 https://t.co/cshjZAvf3O pic.twitter.com/BkrP62kGbG — Manchester City Council (@ManCityCouncil) January 9, 2020

Basil Salty (after Basil Fawlty, played by John Cleese in BBC sitcom “Fawlty Towers”), Snowbi-Gone Kenobi (after “Star Wars” Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi), Spreaddie Flintoff (after England cricketer Freddie Flintoff) and Slushay Away (inspired by RuPaul’s “Drag Race”) complete the lineup.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A gritter called Spreaddie Mercury was named after the late Queen singer Freddie Mercury, pictured.

“So many suggestions were received that it was hard to whittle them down,” said Angeliki Stogia, a Manchester City Council member. “But the public decided on some cracking names for our new gritters ― including a Mancunian connection in ‘Snowel Gallagher.’”

Thunberg hasn’t responded to the accolade.

Her reaction may come in her Twitter biography, however, where she has previously reacted to memes or digs by politicians, including President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.