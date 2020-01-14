Greta Thunberg Provides Inspiration For Hilarious Public Salt Truck Naming Poll

Introducing Gritter Thunberg ― one of eight new salt trucks hitting the streets of Manchester in northern England this winter.
The salt spreader was named after Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg following a public poll conducted by Manchester City Council. The 16-year-old already has another gritter named after her in Scotland.
Other vehicles in the Manchester fleet were named Spreaddie Mercury (after late Queen singer Freddie Mercury), Grit Astley (after pop star Rick Astley) and Snowel Gallagher (after local Oasis singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher).
Basil Salty (after Basil Fawlty, played by John Cleese in BBC sitcom “Fawlty Towers”), Snowbi-Gone Kenobi (after “Star Wars” Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi), Spreaddie Flintoff (after England cricketer Freddie Flintoff) and Slushay Away (inspired by RuPaul’s “Drag Race”) complete the lineup.
“So many suggestions were received that it was hard to whittle them down,” said Angeliki Stogia, a Manchester City Council member. “But the public decided on some cracking names for our new gritters ― including a Mancunian connection in ‘Snowel Gallagher.’”
Thunberg hasn’t responded to the accolade.
Her reaction may come in her Twitter biography, however, where she has previously reacted to memes or digs by politicians, including President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.