Greta Thunberg Deadpan-Trolls Critics With Response To Shrinking Penises Report

Greta Thunberg showed once again that she’s a master of throwing subtle shade with her response to a scientific report linking pollution to the shrinking of human penises.
“See you all at the next climate strike,” the Swedish teenage climate activist wrote, quote-tweeting a news story covering the findings on Thursday:
The 18-year-old campaigner is frequently attacked by climate-change-denying men ― including ex-U.S. President Donald Trump and his followers ― and it was this demographic that Thunberg’s supporters interpreted as the target of her ding.
“This will get the men on board! Finally, something they care about!” responded one person on Twitter.
Added another: “Greta Thunberg, best sniper on the net.”
