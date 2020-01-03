Greta Thunberg Leans Into Quiz Show Meme, Changes Twitter Name To Sharon

Please only call Greta Thunberg by her real name from now on: Sharon.

On Friday, the climate change activist hilariously changed her name on Twitter to the one she inherited from an internet meme.

In an episode of the BBC’s “Celebrity Mastermind” that aired this week, British actor Amanda Henderson was asked to identify the Swedish teenager who rose to global prominence for her environmental activism.

Henderson, while shaking her head, answered: “Sharon?” Host John Humphrys quickly informed her that the answer was Greta Thunberg.