Climate activist Greta Thunberg had a few familiar words for President Donald Trump upon his departure from the White House ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
On Wednesday, the teenager tweeted out a snapshot of Trump waving goodbye to supporters with the caption: “He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”
If you’ve kept up with Thunberg and Trump’s contentious relationship on social media over the years, you’ll find the language here familiar. Thunberg is, of course, echoing a September 2019 Twitter dig from Trump.
On the heels of Thunberg delivering a speech at the United Nations imploring world leaders to do more about climate change, Trump sarcastically wrote that Thunberg seemed “like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”
Thunberg, embracing the dig, changed her Twitter bio shortly thereafter to read: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”