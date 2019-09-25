Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Wins 'Alternative Nobel Prize'

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg has been named one of four winners of the 2019 Right Livelihood Award, also known as Sweden’s alternative Nobel Prize, for her tireless work to curb global warming.

The 16-year-old was recognized on Wednesday “for inspiring and amplifying political demands for urgent climate action reflecting scientific facts,” the Right Livelihood Foundation ﻿said in a statement.

“Thunberg continues to tirelessly convey her message: acknowledge the facts, realise the urgency of the climate crisis and act accordingly. She speaks at high-level conferences, meets world leaders, and gives guidance to a growing global movement,” it added.

rightlivelihoodaward.org Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg has been named one of four winners of the 2019 Right Livelihood Award for her work to curb global warming.

Thunberg had been nominated for the actual Nobel Peace Price in March after inspiring hundreds of thousands of people to demonstrate for environmental policy action with her #FridaysForFuture movement in Sweden after her country experienced its hottest summer on record.

On Monday, she spoke before the U.N. General Assembly and castigated world leaders for either not doing enough or doing nothing at all.

Stephanie Keith via Getty Images Thunberg delivered a fiercely critical speech of world leaders at the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations on Monday.

“I’m deeply grateful for being one of the recipients of this great honour. But of course, whenever I receive an award, it is not me who is the winner,” she said in a statement shared by the Right Livelihood Foundation on Wednesday. “I am part of a global movement of school children, youth and adults of all ages who have decided to act in defence of our living planet. I share this award with them. The Right Livelihood Award is a huge recognition for Fridays For Future and the climate strike movement. Thank you so very much!”

The award was also presented to Sahrawi activist Aminatou Haidar, for her nonviolent protests for Western Sahara’s independence and human rights; China’s Guo Jianmei﻿, for her work for women’s rights in China; and to Brazil’s Davi Kopenawa and the Hutukara Yanomami Association, which represents a Brazilian indigenous tribe fighting to protect the Amazon forest and its people.

Each of the four laureates will receive 1 million kronor ($103,000).