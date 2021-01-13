Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson on Tuesday called out the “crap” that’s been “spewed” in recent months on Tucker Carlson’s top-rated prime time show on the conservative network.

Gretchen Carlson hit out on Twitter after Fox News analyst Brit Hume told host Tucker Carlson that Trump is “radioactive” to the GOP for whipping up his supporters with “utter balderdash” about winning the 2020 election. Since losing the election, Trump and his enablers have been lying about mass voter fraud.

“@brithume now calling out Trump for lying to the American people about the election on a show like @TuckerCarlson where all that crap was spewed for months?” wrote Gretchen Carlson, the former host of “Fox & Friends” who left the network in 2016. She later received a reported $20 million settlement over allegations that she was sexually harassed by the late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

“What? This is like cover our asses now?” she added.

Tucker Carlson has repeatedly questioned Joe Biden’s election victory. He was forced to apologize after airing a fake news story about a dead man voting in Georgia.

His fellow prime time stars Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have done the same.

Last month, Tucker Carlson was slammed as “truly, truly evil” after suggesting people should react “nervously” to COVID-19 vaccine.

