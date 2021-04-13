'Crock Of S**t': Ex-Fox Host Gretchen Carlson Rips Network Over Tucker Carlson

After the Anti-Defamation League urged the network to drop its top-rated host, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch defended him, saying “we respectfully disagree” and claiming the company “abhors antisemitism, white supremacy and racism of any kind.”

But Gretchen Carlson, who left Fox News in 2016 and reportedly received a $20 million settlement and an apology from the network over sexual harassment allegations against then-CEO Roger Ailes, wasn’t buying it:

This is a crock of s--- Lachlan. I hoped when you moved to take Roger Ailes out after my lawsuit that Fox News might really change. Instead, Fox has just gotten worse. #WhatTheFox @ADL https://t.co/9K2wdsPclm — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) April 12, 2021

Last week, Carlson promoted the racist “white replacement” conspiracy theory, in which shadowy elites are supposedly using non-white immigrants to diminish white culture.

“I have less political power because they are importing a brand-new electorate,” Carlson said on the air. “Why should I sit back and take that?”

The ADL said that kind of rhetoric had led to racist violence and mass shootings. Jonathan Greenblatt, the organization’s national director, tweeted:

.@TuckerCarlson: “replacement theory” is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites.



It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh.



Tucker must go. https://t.co/FSvgNfR1KO — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 9, 2021

On Monday, Greenblatt said Murdoch’s reply missed the mark.

“The message is simple: it’s a moral failure to not take action against this hate,” Greenblatt wrote on Twitter, and linked to an open letter the ADL sent to Murdoch that details Carlson’s history of echoing white supremacist rhetoric.