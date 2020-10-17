Michigan Gov. Lashes Trump For Endangering Her Life After Rally 'Lock Her Up' Chant

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer demanded an end to President Donald Trump inciting violence against her after she accused him of doing it yet again at his latest rally in her state on Saturday.
Whitmer, the target of an alleged kidnap plot by Trump-supporting militia members, called out at the president after he attacked her at the rally in Muskegon, working the crowd into a frenzy and triggering a chant of “Lock her up.”
“You gotta get your governor to open up your state,” Trump told the crowd. “And get your schools open, get your schools open. The schools have to be open, right?” added Trump, whose own son Baron attends a school that will not fully open through the fall.
When the crowd started chanting “Lock her up,” with absolutely no justification, Trump smiled and repeated the phrase. Then he chillingly added: “Lock ’em all up.”
Trump’s attack was “exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger ... It needs to stop,” the Democratic governor tweeted immediately afterward.
Tori Saylor, the governor’s deputy digital director, noted that each time the president attacks Whitmer, threats against her skyrocket on social media.
Trump has continued to relentlessly attack Whitmer even after several members of a Michigan militia were arrested last week and charged with plotting to kidnap Whitmer for business restrictions and safety measure like requiring masks to help stem the spread of COVID-19, which they consider tyrannical. “Grab the fuckin’ Governor. Just grab the bitch,” one of the alleged conspirators told others, according to an FBI affidavit filed in court last week.
The men also discussed other violence, including grabbing several hostages, and overthrowing the state government, according to federal law enforcement authorities. Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northland was also discussed as a possible kidnap target because of his COVID safety measures, according to authorities.
In April Trump urged his followers on Twitter: “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” an action with violent connotations.
Whitmer’s safety standards follow guidelines recommended by the Trump administration’s own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the militia arrests, Whitmer attacked Trump for encouraging such violence with his hate speech and support of violent groups.
“When our leaders ... encourage ... domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions, and they are complicit,” she said.
After her criticism, Trump reiterated the militia members’ tyrant theme, insisting that Whitmer “wants to be a dictator.”
Critics says Trump’s support for the characterization of Whitmer as a criminal who should be “locked up” rather than the legitimately elected head of her state creates an atmosphere encouraging an open season on Democrats requiring COVID safety measures or on those who simply disagree with Trump.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place