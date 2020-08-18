Gretchen Whitmer Drops Hilarious Hot Mic F-Bomb Just Seconds Before DNC Speech

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) delivered a scathing indictment of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday for the opening night of the Democratic National Convention.
Whitmer described Trump as “a president who fights his fellow Americans rather than fight the virus that’s killing us and our economy,” and urged citizens to vote Democratic in November.
“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will lead by example,” she said. “Science, not politics or ego, will drive their decisions.”
But it’s what she said before the speech ― the part you weren’t supposed to see ― that received the most attention.
“It’s not just Shark Week,” Whitmer said during the hot-mic pre-speech moment posted online by The Recount. “It’s Shark Week, motherfuckers.”
Whitmer whispered that last word, which was barely audible:
It’s not clear what the context was, but Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” concluded over the weekend, and the phrase with the profanity attached is sometimes used by fans hyped up for the event.
“I have learned about the hot mic,” she cracked with a finger wag.
Twitter users appreciated the moment of levity: