Grey Worm Actor Shows What He And Missandei Are Up To 'Somewhere In The Multiverse'

(This is your spoiler warning: If you haven’t seen this week’s “Game of Thrones” episode, “The Last of the Starks,” this article will probably ruin your day.)

Actor Jacob Anderson, who plays Unsullied leader Grey Worm on “Game of Thrones” and uses the alias Raleigh Ritchie as a rap artist, just shared a video that will bring Grey Worm-Missandei stans to tears.

Nathalie Emmanuel’s Missandei of Naath, faithful assistant to Daenerys Targaryen, was brutally murdered via beheading on the orders of Cersei, bringing a tragic end to the beloved character. The cruel killing broke hearts over the loss of Missandei ― and for Grey Worm, who watched as his love was executed.

The long-running Missandei-Grey Worm love affair was one of the show’s most talked about romances (which is saying something, because there are a LOT of couples on “Game of Thrones.”)

Ritchie memorialized the characters with a behind-the-scenes video of himself and Emmanuel jamming out together to a silly iteration of the Ghost Town DJ’s song “My Boo.”

“I know it hurts. But somewhere in the multiverse,” read Ritchie’s caption.

I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse 👑🌞🌴@missnemmanuel 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/nP2vdYqkeH — Raleigh Ritchie (@RaleighRitchie) May 7, 2019