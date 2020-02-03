Multiple People Shot On Greyhound Bus In California: Reports

Six people were shot on a Greyhound bus that was traveling from Los Angeles to California’s Bay Area early Monday morning, according to multiple reports.
A suspect has been taken into custody for the incident that took place at a gas station in Grapevine, about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles, police told CBS News.
The shooter was a passenger on the bus, according to the California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Now reported.
The victims’ conditions were not immediately released.
A Greyhound spokesperson and local authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
