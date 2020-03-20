'Grey's Anatomy' And Other Medical Shows Donate Supplies During Coronavirus Crisis

Medical shows are doing their part to help during the coronavirus pandemic by donating masks and medical supplies to hospitals and workers on the frontline of the crisis.

The cast and crew of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19,” as well as FOX’s “The Resident,” made plans to donate masks, gowns and gloves to organizations that need them.

“At ‘Station 19,’ we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful,” Krista Vernoff, executive producer of the two ABC programs, said in a statement to “Good Morning America.”

“At ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well,” she added.

Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital, thanked the “Resident” team for its donation of set supplies Wednesday.

She wrote on Instagram that she had told staff they could not expect any “magical shipment of masks.”

And yet, she said, “a magical shipment of masks DID arrive.”

“We needed this kind of good news today,” she said.

Disney Television Studios, which produces the show, confirmed the donation in a statement to CNN.

The shortage of medical supplies, as well as test kits for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has plagued facilities around the country.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that much of the onus to acquire these resources should fall on governors. Ventilators, respirators, masks and other protective gear are in short supply, and medical workers fear there may not be enough if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to go up.

On Thursday, the number of reported cases in the U.S. increased again to 10,442, with 150 deaths recorded.