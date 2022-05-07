Shopping

Grilling Accessories That Make Cookouts And Barbecues Way Easier

From grill baskets to items that cut down on cleanup, this list has everything you need.

The second temps start rising, you can count on the smell of backyard grilling to waft through the air. It’s the scent spring and summer are made of. Steaks, burgers (and Beyond Burgers), chicken, fish, veggies, fruit…everything tastes better when it’s fresh off the grill and paired with a cool drink.

Whether you plan on having some epic grilling sessions just for your fam or you plan on inviting friends over to join in on the fun, now is the time to get ready. You may have your grill (kinda need that), but your set-up shouldn’t end there. Just like how in the kitchen there are tools that make the cooking process easier and more efficient, there are grilling accessories that will seriously step up your game.

Rounded up here is everything you need to be the ultimate griller, and you can get it all at Walmart. Not only do they make grilling easier, but they help cut down on clean-up time too. That way, you’ll spend more time doing what’s really important: eating and having fun.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A disposable grill topper to save time on cleanup
Nothing is a barbecue buzzkill quite like having to clean up. Grills can require a heck of a lot of scrubbing, too. It’s worth shelling out $5 for disposable grill toppers, which will cut your cleaning time way down. These ones are fully recyclable and can come in handy for tailgating and camping, too.
Get it for $4.88
2
Walmart
A barbecue tool set to make grilling easier
There are a lot of barbecue tool sets out there, but this one is a cut above the rest. The slotted spatula has a serrated edge which comes in handy for separating and cutting, there’a a set of four skewers for kebabs, a fork for testing the tenderness of meat, and a basting brush which is helpful when seasoning your food. Oh, it comes with a case so everything can be stored properly, too.
Get it for $16.88
3
Walmart
A pocket thermometer to check the done-ness of your meat
Having a thermometer at your grilling station is key because if your meat isn’t cooked thoroughly all the way through, it can lead to foodborne illnesses—definitely not something you want to be responsible for. This one is small enough to fit in your pocket and bring with you to others’ cookouts. Safety first!
Get it for $9.88
4
Walmart
A grill mat to ensure no food is lost through the grates
Grilling something to perfection only to have it slide through the grates when you are transferring it to a plate is a travesty. Fortunately it will never happen if you use a grill mat like this one. Consider it an insurance policy for your food.
Get it for $8.69
5
Walmart
A pair of grilling gloves to protect your forearms
If you plan on doing some serious grilling, it’s worth investing in a pair of grilling gloves. Wearing a pair of these will protect your forearms as you reach across the grill to flip and remove your food. This pair is non-slip and waterproof, so it's no big deal if you start sweating over that fire.
Get it for $15.99
6
Walmart
A pack of grill-cleaning bricks to remove grease
Made of pumice stone, these grill bricks are great at getting up grease buildup that would otherwise live on your grill for … who knows how long. You’re left with a sparkling clean rack with no scratches made in the process.
Get it for $18.67
7
Walmart
A grilling basket rack to hold your food
You can smoke or grill pretty much anything in this basket. It fits up to six racks of ribs or 12 drumsticks. As for that detachable can holder in the middle, it’s perfect for beer can chicken.
Get it for $17.61
8
Walmart
A charcoal barbecue kettle to get the fire going faster
If you have a charcoal grill, chimney starters are the quickest way to get the fire going—and you don’t have to use any lighter fluid in the process. This kettle also comes in handy when camping, too.
Get it for $21.99
9
Walmart
A cast iron grill press to make your burgers cook faster
Once you have your grill going, it’s only a matter of time before your mouth starts watering, ready for your meal. Using an iron cast grill press can make grill patties cook quicker making the time between you and your burger that much shorter.
Get it for $18.94
10
Walmart
A grilling apron to keep you looking fresh
Manning the grill is an important job, but you don’t want to spend the entire rest of the night smelling like smoke. Protect your clothes with a grilling apron like this one, which comes with pockets to stash your grilling tools.
Get it for $69.99
11
Walmart
A grill basket to hold your smaller food items
If you’re grilling shrimp or veggies, having a grill basket like this can be super helpful. It will ensure every part of the food gets cooked to perfection and protects it from falling through the grates.
Get it for $20.17
12
Walmart
A seasoning set to make sure your food has flavor
You weren’t planning on serving up something bland, right? This set of spices will ensure your food has maximum flavor. The blends include a whiskey maple smoke rub, IPA chili seasoning, ale house chicken seasoning, and a bourbon barrel steak seasoning.
Get it for $34.50
13
Walmart
A grilling cookbook for recipes and tips
If you’re a budding griller, a good cookbook is a must. This one has more than 85 recipes for everything from meat, fish, and produce. Warning: You will drool just looking at the photos.
Get it for $10.89
