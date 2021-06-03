HuffPost Finds

17 Grilling Products For Improving Summer Barbecues

You've got the grill, but do you have the skills? With some new BBQ gear, the answer is an emphatic "Yup."
By John Mihaly and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Summer is finally here, which means that another important season has also begun: grilling season.

Yes, that’s right. It’s time to fire up the grill, invite your friends over, crack a cold drink and enjoy some delicious food. We’ve found 17 great cooking and cleaning accessories that are going to take your grill game to the next level.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A set of 10 stainless-steel barbecue skewers
Amazon
Made with ergonomic flat and wide blades, these skewers will ensure the food on your kabob stays put and doesn't slip off or rotate (like with a round skewer).

Promising review: "These are very sturdy skewers! They are great for kabobs that have large pieces of meat and veggies. I was also surprised by the nice pouch they come in — I wasn't expecting that! Definitely recommend and I will most likely buy another set to accommodate large BBQ parties!" — Gtwo

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
2
A pair of extra-long, fire-resistant leather forge welding gloves
Amazon
You can wear these all the time because they withstand temperatures up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, which is a whole lot of degrees so they'll work just fine around your grill.

Promising review: "Don't normally review things but these worth a couple of words. Got a wood stove we get going for hours at a time and it gets hot all around, the edges will burn your hand if you forget. These gloves are great though, stick your hand right in there and rearrange logs, on hot metal, or even right in the flames for a few seconds you don't feel a thing. Tough enough you could probably take a knife to them but I'm not planning on testing that. They're great for our purposes moving logs around and right into the fire, they won't get torn up. Anything lighter duty like grilling or BBQ they'd work great too, the heat won't be a problem, and you keep decent dexterity as long as they fit your hand." — Andrew

Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in two sizes and four colors).
3
A Cuisinart cast-iron grill press
Amazon
This press is made with a wood handle that'll squeeze out any unwanted excess fat and oils, flattening burgers to better fit buns and searing in those grill marks on any meat.

Promising review: "This is working out really well for me. Hubby doesn't like his burgers rare and, when they shrink up and get thicker in the middle they get too well done for my taste. This flattens burgers out nicely and saves cooking time because they aren't so thick anymore. And if I want mine to be more rare, I just don't put it on my burger after I flip them! Good price, also." — Gloria

Get it from Amazon for $17.10 (available in six styles).
4
An Alpha Grillers 18-inch grill brush
Amazon
After all that deliciously messy barbecue has been gobbled up, you still need this brush to keep your grill clean (and ready for the next BBQ).

Promising review: "I have tried other grill cleaners that became clogged early and were hard to clean. I saw this unique design and thought I would try it as I grill every week, 52 weeks a year, even in winter. It is built very sturdily so that you can use elbow grease without worrying about breaking it. When used as directed, using water on a hot grill, this thing works great and gets in all the nooks and crannies. Cleaning is a snap as the open design allows hot water to get in between all the bristles and flush out residue." — Why Me.

Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
5
A set of six nonstick, easy-to-clean, reusable BBQ grill mats
Amazon
These will cut down on any food (including veggies, fish and even pizza) from scorching or sticking to grill grates.

Promising review: "This product makes grilling and cleanup so amazingly easy that I now have the newfound confidence to grill more. I'm a vegetarian so I grill lots of veggies, tofu, and other vegan treats that require the use of a grilling mat." — V. Thompson

Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
6
A wireless remote food thermometer
Amazon
Designed with dual probes, you'll be able to set it (the temperature) on the thermometer and forget it (until it beeps at the desired temp) and enjoy the BBQ without having to constantly watch over the grill like some sort of meat hawk thanks to the device's range of up to 300 feet.

Promising review: "This thermometer is great! I used it today to cook a brisket. I put one probe in the meat and the other in the smoker. Set the alarm to go off at 160 degrees and it worked perfectly. I love having the receiver in the house while it cooks outside. Great product." — Jeffrey Erspamer

Get it from Amazon for $56.99.
7
A heavy-duty, water-resistant, waxed-canvas work apron
Amazon
This can pull double duty at the workbench, behind the grill or in any situation that calls for you to fill up those tool pockets and get to work.

Promising review: "I just received my waxed canvas apron this week. I have already put it to the test on the grill and in the woodshop and this thing is great. The fabric quality seems excellent and all of the stitching and rivets are done with care. (And yes, it does repel water as shown in the images)." — Brian Valentine

Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes M–XXL and three colors).
8
A pair of Original Bear Paws shredder claws
Amazon
With these, you'll be able to quickly and efficiently pull apart meat instead of futzing with a knife and fork and burning your fingers. Also, these are great for carefully lifting larger cuts of meat (or entire birds) and stabilizing them for easier carving.

Promising review: "Great for pulling pork butt, lamb, steaks and poultry off the grill when still smoking hot, and for shredding meat while still hot, for pulled pork sandwiches. Didn't burn my hands or even get too messy, throughout. Better than a plastic or metal spatula and tongs combo. I put my paws in the top rack of my dishwasher and they came out fine." — Thinking...

Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in four colors).
9
A set of heat-resistant stainless-steel basting brushes
Amazon
But don't worry, this set also comes with backup silicone brush head so you're never without the best tool for slathering on oil, melted butter, marinades and sauces to your soon-to-be-grilled-to-perfection foods.

Promising review: "These are fantastic basting brushes, they don't mind the heat or cold, easy to clean up and built to last a long, long time. I use them all the time and really like that I have two of them and replacement heads if I really am going crazy in the kitchen or grill." — Rich in KC

Get it from Amazon for $12.89.
10
A two-pack of flexible gooseneck, weather-resistant, magnetic LED barbecue lights
Amazon
BBQing isn't always a daytime affair, and grilling after dark necessitates more light than the fire emanating from the coals can provide. (Batteries included).

Promising review: "Just bought a new grill and needed some decent lighting since most of my meals are done at night. These two lights attach only to the lid of my grill because the side tables aren’t magnetic but the flex necks make the lighting very versatile. The light is bright and illuminates the grill well. The color of the light is good too. I'm very pleased so far. Seems durable. I plan on keeping it in its storage when not in use and hope to get plenty of use out of it." — Ryan Smith

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
11
A stainless-steel flavor injector
Amazon
With six needles included, this set will allow you to say the following every time you used it: "Did somebody call for the Grill Doctor? Because this steak needs a shot of flavor, stat!" (And yes, the Grill Doctor makes housecalls, mostly to the backyard).

Promising review: "If you, like me, have been using those plastic basters that come with the injection juice your missing out. This thing is industrial, has many different attachments for ejection flow, and just feels like quality. My entire family was scared because once that tip goes on this thing looks like a monster syringe out of the movies. But functionally it is sound and works as expected. Great buy." — Sean Gately

Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
12
A Weber compact chimney starter
Amazon
This is the easiest way to get your charcoal white-hot and quickest way to get to grilling. A little newspaper and a light are all you need.

Promising review: "I hated making the pile of Charcoal each time, lighting it, and waiting forever for the coals to be ready to cook. Now, in a very short time, the coals are white-hot and ready to go. I use the rubber handle to dump the ready coals in the grill. I never get burned during this!" — David A. Smith

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
13
A three-piece Cuisinart cooking tool set
Amazon
The set includes the holy trinity of grilling implements: a spatula, a fork and tongs, plus a bonus heat-resistant grill glove to ensure you handle each of these pieces properly.

Promising review: "This is an awesome set for the money. I leave my grilling utensils hung in my grill's handles and I was getting tired of cheap wooden handled utensils that looked and felt weathered after a summer of sitting outside. These are completely weatherproof and I can see them lasting many years. It was also a nice surprise getting the oven mitt and it actually fits my big dumb hands!" — Lee

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
14
A three-pack of strike-on-box 11-inch matches
Amazon
Safely light up your grill (or even fireplaces, camp fires, furnaces, stoves). Matches, they're amazing!

Promising review: "I use these to light an outdoor gas grill because the electric starter keeps burning out and I gave up replacing it. These long matches fit between the grates and allow me to light both sides of my grill without removing them, which is often a messy and cumbersome job. One match burns long enough to light both sides." — Marko Ramius

Get it from Amazon for $6.79.
15
A pack of 10 Weber aluminum drip pans
Amazon
The primary purpose of these is to make disposing of grease an easy and clean experience (that will extend the life of your grill) but also doubles as a tray for transporting all the tasty things that dripped all that grease in the first place.

Promising review: "Obviously use this in my grill and does as advertised (been grilling all summer and still on the first pan!) but also great pans for holding paint and such when doing little touch-up jobs around the house. I also have used them as water basins for tiny indoor pots I have on my kitchen windowsill." — MBS

Get it from Amazon for $8.49.
16
An eight-piece set of steak knives
Amazon
Use these to properly slice up that beautiful piece of meat that was just seared to perfection on the grill and is now waiting on your plate for you to dig in with a cutting implement worthy of the flavor it's about to offer you.

Promising review: "If you are looking for finely serrated knives with handles contoured for a comfortable grip you are looking in the right place. I searched the net for a long time finding these and the hunt was worthwhile. These are medium-weight, very sharp finely made knives. I thought it was a good price, but when they arrived and when I got a chance to use them I found they are of much higher quality than I had expected. No need to look further, you have found what you are hunting...enjoy" — Keith V.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
17
An organic bamboo cutting board
Amazon
This won't cause "excessive wear and tear to cutlery" while carving up your meats and veggies. Also features a "juice groove" which is not only awesome to say out loud but also cuts down on potential spills.

Promising review: "A cutting board, nothing to get overly excited about, right? Wrong! This handcrafted cutting board is well designed and will probably outlast you. Easy to clean and maintain, it looks much better than the cheap plastic one it replaced and that's the idea; to have a cutting board that looks good so it can be left out on the counter at all times. My friend bought one of these for me over a year ago and I decided to get another for an opposite end of the counter. The two almost match precisely even though they are handcrafted! Absolutely perfect! Stop reading and pick this one up as you won't regret it!" — Digital Addict

Get it from Amazon for $13.97+ (available in five sizes and two shapes).
50 Kitchen Products You'll Probably Wonder How You Ever Lived Without
shopping