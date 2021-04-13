Grimes’ New ‘Alien Scars’ Tattoo Becomes A Hilarious Inkblot Test For Twitter

Grimes’ new extraterrestrial tattoo looks pretty earthbound to many on Twitter.

The “Oblivion” singer and girlfriend of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk debuted a full back tattoo done in white ink on Instagram Sunday.

“Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha,” Grimes captioned a photo of her new piece. “And it’ll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars.”

Many Twitter users saw the tattoo and didn’t feel the piece was an awful waste of space.

I like Grimes’s new tattoo pic.twitter.com/o5HGFBVadk — lena 🔥 wolo (@electrajpeg) April 13, 2021

i think the new grimes tattoo is absolutely amazing and beautiful idk what y’all are on abt pic.twitter.com/QPkeL9bcfU — jackothy 🙇 (@oomfsucks) April 12, 2021

Idc what yall say, Grimes tattoo is cool as shit pic.twitter.com/FJUnkyxhP1 — 𓆣 videoboy 𓆣 (@venusasabooyyy) April 12, 2021

But not everyone was over the moon about the musician’s “alien scars.” Many viewed the ink as visual nonsense, and treating it as if it were an inkblot test, expressed what the tattoo looked like to them.

grimes’s new tattoo looks like she let a toddler scribble on her back with a felt tip pen — may-z (@tastyraccoon) April 13, 2021

grime's new tattoo looks like the shower wall art you make with your hair pic.twitter.com/CBlR6602Qg — medina & the diamonds (@ninjaliyah) April 13, 2021

It kind of reminds me of when shower hair sticks to tiles — TKO (@tkowasrobbed) April 12, 2021

grimes did this on an ipad 😭 pic.twitter.com/9zNDcD2gAl — C604 (@stupidsexybruin) April 13, 2021

Tattoo Artist: "What will it be"?



Grimes: "I want to look like I've been repeatedly stung by an Australian Box-Jellyfish". — Tony (@TonyIKnow) April 12, 2021

No offence but why does Grimes’ tattoo look like shiitake mushroom rash? pic.twitter.com/zZvtRTMNeo — thicc queen maria d (@mariaadimii) April 13, 2021

grimes back tattoo looks like the ankles of a cat owner pic.twitter.com/Q4AKL1eoGn — Jennifer Xiao (@jxiaoo) April 12, 2021

Regardless of the varying opinions on Grimes’ new piece, here’s just hoping the design wasn’t inspired by a DayQuil fever dream.