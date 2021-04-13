Grimes’ New ‘Alien Scars’ Tattoo Becomes A Hilarious Inkblot Test For Twitter

Grimes’ new extraterrestrial tattoo looks pretty earthbound to many on Twitter.
The “Oblivion” singer and girlfriend of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk debuted a full back tattoo done in white ink on Instagram Sunday.
“Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha,” Grimes captioned a photo of her new piece. “And it’ll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars.”
Many Twitter users saw the tattoo and didn’t feel the piece was an awful waste of space.
But not everyone was over the moon about the musician’s “alien scars.” Many viewed the ink as visual nonsense, and treating it as if it were an inkblot test, expressed what the tattoo looked like to them.
Regardless of the varying opinions on Grimes’ new piece, here’s just hoping the design wasn’t inspired by a DayQuil fever dream.