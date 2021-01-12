Grimes: I ‘Finally’ Got COVID-19 And I’m ‘Weirdly Enjoying’ High From Cold Medicine

Grimes made an announcement over the weekend that was as confusing as her baby’s name.

The “Oblivion” singer and girlfriend of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed in her Instagram Stories on Saturday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream...2021,” she wrote.

Grimes reveals she contracted COVID-19 in a new Instagram story praising SZA.



The singer shares an 8-month-old son with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/AuHfYEjIxk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 9, 2021

Grimes inexplicably shared the news of her diagnosis over a screenshot of the art for SZA’s new track “Good Days,” and added, “This song is soooo” with a string of emojis.

grimes got covid...so she decides to listen to SZA pic.twitter.com/vhTVZv8ZDG — Ramsay (@offbrandheelz) January 9, 2021

The pop star did not mention in her post whether Musk or their infant child, X Æ A-Xii, had also contracted the virus.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Grimes and Elon Musk attend "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination,” at Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2018.

When screenshots of Grime’s post made their way to Twitter, some users were baffled by the tone of the announcement.

there's a lot to unpack here — b💫chemtrails (@ctrInostaIgia) January 9, 2021

“Finally got COVID” girl acting like it’s a new makeup pallet she’s been waiting to arrive — a (@hohpovhoe) January 9, 2021

People; scared of get the covid.



Grimes: 🌙⭐️🌸 FINALLY GOT COVID 🙏🏽🥰💜🧚⚔️ — ꧁❣︎𝕊𝕒𝕨𝕒𝕪𝕒𝕞𝕒☾꧂ (@CyberGrimezsz) January 9, 2021

Grimes saying she’s “weirdly enjoying” getting COVID-19 is the least surprising thing of all time, to the point where I feel like it happened several times last year already — Larry Fitzmaurice (@lfitzmaurice) January 9, 2021

im so glad shes enjoying having covid while people r dying, having permanent damage, and losing their jobs and homes bc of this virus 🥺💞 — #ThankYouElkie #2021WITHREDVELVET (@babybabyk4) January 9, 2021

Grimes’ attitude toward contracting COVID-19 may be influenced by her boyfriend’s opinions surrounding it. In November, Musk tweeted that he “most likely” had COVID-19 after receiving varying results from multiple tests.

Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2020

At the time, he also tweeted that he was experiencing cold-like symptoms and that “DayQuil rocks” — which may explain Grimes’ reasoning for taking it.

A little up & down. Feels just like a regular cold, but more body achy & cloudy head than coughing/sneezing. DayQuil rocks. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2020

Previously, in April, Musk had called COVID-19 shutdown orders “fascist.” In May, he tweeted that his company was reopening “against Alameda County rules” in California, adding that if anyone was to be arrested, “I ask that it only be me.”

“I think the reality of COVID is that it is dangerous if you’re elderly and have pre-existing conditions,” Musk told The New York Times in July. “It absolutely makes sense to have a lockdown if you’re vulnerable, but I do not think it makes sense to have a lockdown if you’re not vulnerable.”