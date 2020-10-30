Grimes Reveals Her Baby, X AE A-Xii, Has Some 'Radical' Hobbies

Grimes and Elon Musk’s son, X AE A-Xii, has “radical” interests for a baby, according to a recent interview with the musician.
Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, spoke with The New York Times on Wednesday about her 5-month-old son’s preferences while promoting a new lullaby she created for an app.
She said that babies “do have taste” and “definitely like some things.” Apparently for young X AE A-Xii, that includes R-rated movies.
“They fully have opinions,” the 32-year-old said. “I’ve watched ‘Apocalypse Now’ and stuff with my baby.”
“He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level,” she said. “In general, stuff for babies is really just creatively bad. I don’t want your first introduction to the world to just be all this aimless crap.”
Grimes added that little X AE A-Xii, whom she calls X, also helped her write the lullaby.
“The first version, there was too many sort of sharp bells, and it caused tears and just general chaos,” the musician said. But as she continued working on the song, “X would smile more and stuff.”
Perhaps following in X’s footsteps, Grimes also announced that her name has changed. She now goes by “c,” according to the Times, which is “a reference to the speed of light” (not to be confused with the first initial of her given name).
Names are constantly changing in the Grimes-Musk household, as the couple had to tweak their newborn’s moniker to X AE A-Xii after the state of California ruled that his original name ― X Æ A-12 ― didn’t comply with state naming guidelines.
There was also some initial confusion between the parents on how to say their son’s full name, as the Tesla founder and Grimes both seemed to pronounce it different ways.
Musk said during a May appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” that his baby son’s name was pronounced “Just X, like the letter X. And then the ‘Æ’ is pronounced ‘ash.’”
“And then A-12 is my contribution,” he added. “The Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever.”
But the “Delete Forever” singer had another take.
“It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I,’” she said in an Instagram posted the same day.
At least they can all agree on “X.”
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place