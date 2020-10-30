Grimes Reveals Her Baby, X AE A-Xii, Has Some 'Radical' Hobbies

Perhaps following in X’s footsteps, Grimes also announced that her name has changed. She now goes by “c,” according to the Times, which is “a reference to the speed of light” (not to be confused with the first initial of her given name).

Names are constantly changing in the Grimes-Musk household, as the couple had to tweak their newborn’s moniker to X AE A-Xii after the state of California ruled that his original name ― X Æ A-12 ― didn’t comply with state naming guidelines.