Grimes And Elon Musk Tweak Baby's Name To Include Roman Numerals

Grimes and Elon Musk have changed their baby’s name ― but it doesn’t make it any easier to figure out how to say it.

The Canadian singer-songwriter revealed the change in an Instagram comment on Sunday. She and SpaceX CEO Musk welcomed their first child together on May 4 and announced that they’d named him X Æ A-12 Musk.

However, the name raised questions as it did not comply with state naming guidelines; a spokesperson for the California Department of Health told HuffPost it would not be allowed. Characters outside of the 26 letters of the alphabet and numerals are not permitted.

A commenter on Grimes’ latest Instagram post asked if she’d changed the baby’s name because of California law. The singer then shared the new name, which swaps out the 12 with Roman numerals: X Æ A-Xii.

“Roman numerals. Looks better tbh,” she said in another comment, adding later that “one dash is allowed.”

It’s unclear if the new name would be accepted.

Grimes had explained the meaning behind the original name on Twitter:

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

As baffled fans guessed at how to say the baby’s name, it turned out that even the parents didn’t agree on how it should be pronounced.

During an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” on May 7, the Tesla founder said it was pronounced “Just X, like the letter X. And then the ‘Æ’ is pronounced ‘ash.’”

He added: “And then A-12 is my contribution. The Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever.”

However, Grimes, responding to an Instagram comment on the same day, had a different take on their child's name: “It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.”

Social media users continued to be baffled following the update to little X Æ A-Xii’s name:

Grimes: “Oops we messed up the baby’s name”



Us: “Yeah we noticed, his name must be AJ or s-“



Grimes: “It’s ‘X Æ A-Xii,’ not ‘X Æ A-12’”



Us: pic.twitter.com/oPOiKBVtVw — IyK (@immustarded) May 25, 2020

X Æ A-XII 1.0.1 update patch notes:

-Changed name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-XII

Developer commentary: "Looks better tbh" https://t.co/1wIfrOZJhS — vic (@victorcangil16) May 25, 2020

Whenever I see “X Æ A-Xii,” my brain reacts like this: pic.twitter.com/dDkqz7oVN6 — Ellis Mitchell (@ellismitchell18) May 25, 2020