Grimes Is Selling A Piece Of Her Soul, In Case You're Interested

Grimes has no problem with “Selling Out,” it seems.

The “Delete Forever” singer ― whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher ― recently spoke with Bloomberg about her upcoming online fine art exhibitions, which are aptly titled “Selling Out.”

While the artist told the outlet she’s selling a variety of “drawings, prints, photographs, and conceptual pieces,” one particular item far outshines the rest.

Depending on what you’re willing to pay, Grimes is gamely offering up a sliver of her soul.

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images Grimes attends the world premiere of "Captain Marvel" in Hollywood on March 4, 2019.

Though one can imagine how hard it is to come up with a name ― let alone a price ― for a percentage of her immaterial essence (thank you, Merriam-Webster), the entertainer is also calling this work “Selling Out.”

Grimes said she thought about auctioning her soul off for $10 million, but ultimately decided against the crazy high price tag.

“I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won’t sell,” Grimes said of arriving at a specific price, alongside the help of her lawyer, whom she says helped draft a contract for the piece.

She says she later decided on selling it to the “best offer,” as, according to Bloomberg, the coronavirus pandemic and economic uncertainty pushed her to ask, “With the current state of the world, do you want to put something up for $10 million?”

“The deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became,” the entertainer added. “Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art. The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me.”

Despite the idea, it’s not even the craziest headline Grimes has garnered this month. The singer recently welcomed her first child, a son, with boyfriend Elon Musk.

The two quickly dethroned any other wild celebrity baby name with a unique moniker that seems almost impossible to top: X Æ A-12 Musk.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Grimes and Elon Musk attend the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City.

Grimes attempted to explain the name in a tweet, writing that the X stood for “the unknown variable,” and that Æ was a reference to both love and artificial intelligence.

The “A-12” part of the name is nod to the precursor to the SR-71 aircraft but, as a a spokesperson for the California Department of Health previously told HuffPost, it wasn’t allowed as only characters within the 26 letters of the alphabet are permitted.

Sure enough, Grimes said on an Instagram post that they’ve changed the little one’s name to X Æ A-Xii.

“Roman numerals. Looks better tbh,” she said in response to a fan who asked if they’d tweaked their son’s name.