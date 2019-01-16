Grindr's Publication Into Lays Off Editorial Staff In Pivot To Video

Into, a digital magazine owned by Grindr focused on LGBTQ issues, announced Tuesday it had laid off its editorial staff and social media team to refocus on video.

The decision was “driven by the high user engagement and development we see through channels such as Twitter and YouTube,” a Grindr representative told HuffPost in an emailed statement. “With this strategic shift in focus, several Into employees will be leaving the company.”

Meanwhile, Into’s editorial staff ― including managing editor Trish Bendix, associate editor Mary Emily O’Hara and politics reporter Nico Lang ― released a goodbye letter of their own. They called the news “a tremendous loss for LGBTQ media, journalism, and the world.”

LGBTQ advocacy groups and media professionals also expressed regrets on social media.

Throughout its run, @into has been an important source of news and culture for LGBTQ people, reported by a team of talented queer writers. This is a major loss for the LGBTQ news landscape. https://t.co/P6pju3yubW — GLAAD (@glaad) January 15, 2019

This is fucked, the @Into team did AMAZING work. Sad day for queer media. Solidarity to @ZachStafford @trishbendix @mathewrodriguez and all the others who have contributed their voices to such an important project. https://t.co/8Tmw59GcrI — Joseph Hernandez (@joeybear85) January 15, 2019

.@HRC thanks the staff at @Into for their incredible coverage of #LGBTQ issues. We will miss their fierce commitment to telling our community's stories. https://t.co/SOZD2Ab0Za — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) January 16, 2019

INTO being able to leverage millions of users through Grindr made it one of the most widely read LGBTQ publications. This couple with the roster of extraordinary, award winning journalists makes its shuttering a tremendous loss to LGBTQ media. — Eliel Cruz (@elielcruz) January 15, 2019

The news follows the December departure of Into’s editor-in-chief, Zach Stafford. He joins The Advocate as editor-in-chief this month.

Grindr launched Into in August 2017 as part of the gay dating app’s efforts to reframe itself as a lifestyle brand. A number of other social apps, including Tinder and Bumble, have also launched (or are in the process of launching) news outlets and blogging platforms.

“We want Into to give people an understanding of the gay world, from a global perspective,” Grindr founder Joel Simkhai told Forbes in 2017. “It’s quite ambitious but we like to do things big and we like to positively impact the community.”

The publication itself made headlines last fall with an article citing a Facebook post in which Grindr’s owner Scott Chen appeared to oppose same-sex marriage. Reporting from that Nov. 30 article was referenced by a number of mainstream outlets, including The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Chen responded by distancing himself from the remarks, which were based on a translated version of a since-deleted Facebook status originally written in Chinese. But Landon Rafe Zumwalt, who served as Grindr’s head of communications, resigned days later, saying he “refused to compromise my own values or professional integrity to defend a statement that goes against everything I am and everything I believe.”