This Biographical Crime Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Griselda” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The biographical crime drama stars Sofia Vergara as the notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, who was known as the “Cocaine Godmother.” All six episodes premiered on the platform on Jan. 25 to mostly positive reviews from critics.
“Griselda” chronicles Blanco’s entry into the dangerous drug business, rise to power, violent dealings, family challenges and the fallout of her crimes.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.
The most popular show on Apple TV+ at the moment is “Masters of the Air,” a new war drama about a bomber unit in the Eighth Air Force during World War II.
Based on the 2007 book “Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany,” the series premiered on Jan. 26 and stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Barry Keoghan.
“On the Roam” is trending on Max following the release of the first two episodes on Jan. 18.
The docuseries follows Jason Momoa as he travels across the U.S. and meets with notable people following their dreams and forging unique paths in art, music, adventure and more.
The new drama series “Expats” premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 26.
Based on Janice Y. K. Lee’s 2016 novel “The Expatriates,” the show revolves around three American women ― played by Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo ― living in Hong Kong and a tragedy that brings them together.
One of the most popular shows on Hulu right now is “The Bachelor.”
The hit reality dating franchise returned for its 28th season on Jan. 22 and stars season 20 runner-up Joey Graziadei as he searches for love in a pool of 32 contestants.
