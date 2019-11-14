Groom Who Didn't Want A Pet Surprises Cat-Loving Bride With A Kitten

Wild and Wonderful Photography Chloe the calico was the best wedding surprise.

One groom proved his love is fur-ever when he surprised his bride with a kitten on their wedding day.

Bride Kaylee Schmidt Metheny was excited to move in with her husband Orion Metheny after their October 19 nuptials in Bridgeport, West Virginia. But she was sad to be leaving her family cat at her parents’ house, where she had been living. She had mentioned to her fiance that she wanted to get a cat of their own but knew he was apprehensive about having a pet.

“Orion likes animals and had grown up on farms around horses and chickens,” the bride told HuffPost. “Even though we had talked about having a farm with outdoor animals of our own one day, he was hesitant to have indoor pets in our home. I, on the other hand, have always had indoor cats at home.”

Not long before the wedding, Metheny’s neighbor found a kitten abandoned on a busy road near their house. The neighbor wasn’t able to keep her, so Metheny adopted her. But he didn’t tell his bride-to-be.

During the couple’s first look, the groom presented Schmidt Metheny with the most precious calico kitten. The photos, captured by Megan O’Dell of Wild and Wonderful Photography, are positively purr-fect.

“I couldn’t believe he was actually holding a kitten and that it was ours to keep,” the bride said.

Metheny’s sweet gesture meant so much to the bride and, she said, reminded her how lucky she is to have him as a partner.

“The fact that Orion was willing to go out of his comfort zone in order to make me happy just shows how thoughtful of a person he is,” she said.

Leading up to the wedding, Metheny had asked his fiancee what she would name her next cat ― hypothetically, of course. She said Chloe was her top choice so Metheny later had that name engraved on the kitten’s collar.

Since the wedding, Chloe has settled nicely into the couple’s home. She’s grown a lot and has really come out of her shell, Schmidt Metheny said.

“She’s so hyper and playful all the time! She’s very friendly and does well when visitors come over and want to play with her.”

Kaylee Schmidt Metheny

Turns out, the groom has had a change of heart when it comes to indoor pets: He’s totally enamored of the kitty.

“Orion loves Chloe!” Schmidt Metheny said. “He often gets her all excited when they play and she ends up running around the house with her toys. Chloe is definitely more playful with Orion and more cuddly with me.”

Kaylee Schmidt Metheny