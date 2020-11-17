HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

dolgachov via Getty Images For when he need "just a trim."

This year, “No Shave November” might have been a little bit easier since many of us are letting our hair all hang out instead of taking trips to a salon or barbershop.

While our hair went through the ringer in recent months, you probably know a guy who has taken the idea of a “quarantine beard” and ran with it. After all, the clean-shaven look is out and scruff is in.

And yes, he probably have told you a thousand times that he won’t be shaving it all off anytime soon.

Now that the holidays are almost here, you’ll want to get the bearded fellow, mustachioed man or guy with a goatee in your life a gift that’ll celebrate all his — ahem — growth in 2020.

That’s why we went ahead and picked out everything from a pre-shaving scrub that’s the perfect “facial fuel” to a two-for-one electric trimmer and shaver and a beard bib for when they’re freshening up in the bathroom that’ll make them (and their beard) happy.