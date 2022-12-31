Wellness
poopFartingbodily functionsburpingearwax

8 'Gross' Things Your Body Does That Are Actually Good For You

While these bodily functions may not be pleasant, they do serve a purpose.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Experts share the "gross" body mechanisms that are generally beneficial, and when you should seek expert care if they've become a problem.
Francesco Carta fotografo via Getty Images
Experts share the "gross" body mechanisms that are generally beneficial, and when you should seek expert care if they've become a problem.

Have you ever wondered why you have earwax or why you fart?

Although these bodily functions might seem gross, they are actually beneficial to maintaining your overall health. So even though they may be stinky, unsightly or a huge nuisance ― you need them for optimal functioning.

To provide more insight on the most common disgust-inducing body mechanisms, we chatted with a few doctors on what you might notice and why they happen. Here’s what to know:

1. Earwax

If you’ve noticed a clogged feeling in your ears, then it may be due to a buildup of earwax, also known as cerumen. However, when it’s not causing damage and discomfort, earwax is actually good for you.

“Not only is earwax normal, it’s necessary. Earwax protects the ears from things that could hurt the eardrum, such as dust, hair or small insects,” said Dr. Jaclyn Railsback, an internal medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic Florida Weston Hospital.

Certain factors that may affect the amount of earwax you have include previous ear surgery or trauma, recurrent ear infections, or wearing hearing aids or deep earplugs.

“Unless there is a serious condition, such as hearing loss or infection, it is best to leave earwax alone in most cases,” Railsback said.

2. Leaky Nipples

Not everyone has leaky nipples, however, those who just had a baby will likely experience this phenomenon.

“Your body would rather produce too much milk than not enough in the early stages of breastfeeding,” said Dr. Whitney Casares, the founder and CEO of the Modern Mamas Club. “All that extra milk can get messy as your body works out the balance of supply and demand between you and your baby and you may end up with leaky nipples and a wet shirt.”

Leaky nipples are a normal part of the breastfeeding process and are a clear sign of heavy milk production for nursing people. That said, if other discharge leaks from the nipples, or if there’s pain, you’ll want to consult with your doctor to rule out any underlying conditions.

3. Flatulence

While passing gas may be embarrassing and gross, it’s a natural result of the digestive process.

“It is a way for your body to expel both swallowed air as well as the fermented byproducts of undigested food,” said Dr. Brett Mendel, a gastroenterologist and Everlywell adviser.

The volume and frequency of flatulence can vary greatly between individuals and can be affected by diet, activity level, antibiotic use and even altitude.

Additionally, farting may indicate that your diet is high in fiber which can signal improved gut health and that of the microbiome. Plus, it can help prevent unwanted stomach pain and bloating which is commonly caused by “holding it in.”

While farting is normal, too much may not be a good thing. “Excess gas leading to bloating and abdominal pain can be signs of serious medical conditions you should share with your doctor,” Mendel said.

According to Healthline, excessive flatulence is categorized as farting more than 20 times per day. While this is frequently caused by diets high in fiber, in some rare cases it can be indicative of other issues such as Crohn’s disease or dumping syndrome.

4. Burps

You’ve probably been told not to belch at the dinner table, but sometimes you just have to let it out for your health.

“Burping is the body’s way of expelling excess gas from your stomach and even though it seems gross, it is a normal bodily function,” Railsback said. “When we swallow food or drinks, it goes through the esophagus and into the stomach where stomach acids and digestive enzymes work to break food down into nutrients that we use for energy which creates gas during the process.”

If you always hold in your burps because you’re embarrassed or they are just not something you like to do, then you might experience bloating and an overinflation of the stomach that may cause discomfort.

While burping a few times isn’t a cause for concern, if it persists, then you might want to take a trip to the doctor’s office. “While burping is a normal function, it can be associated with certain conditions like GERD, indigestion, gastritis, ulcers and IBS,” Railsback said.

5. Vaginal Discharge

While using the restroom, you might notice some discharge when you wipe. Although this clear jelly-like substance might seem gross, it’s actually a sign of a healthy reproductive system.

“Vaginal discharge is a way your body carries away dead cells and bacteria, keeping the vagina clean and preventing infection,” Casares said.

While discharge is normal, Casares noted that if your discharge has a fishy odor, causes itching or changes color, you’ll want to get checked out by a medical professional to rule out any underlying conditions or infections.

6. Mucus

After blowing your nose, you’ll most likely see mucus in a tissue. Mucus is naturally produced by the cells in your mouth, throat, nose and sinuses.

“Mucus plays an important role in lubricating and protecting your upper and lower airway,” Railsback said. “Its slippery consistency helps trap potential irritants as it contains special antibodies and proteins to help fight harmful germs that may be introduced into your respiratory tract.”

Railsback noted that healthy mucus tends to be thin and clear, but if you’re sick or have other lung disease, mucus can become thick, colorful and can potentially cause difficulty breathing.

7. Pooping

As the popular saying goes, “everybody poops.” While it may not smell pleasant, “bowel movements are the mechanism for our body to get rid of materials that cannot be digested,” Mendel said. “It is generally accepted that normal bowel movements are from three times a day to three times a week.”

According to the Bristol Stool Chart, a “sausage-like” poop with cracks or a “smooth soft sausage or snake-like” type of poop is ideal (Types 3 and 4). Anything that falls too far out from the descriptions above should be flagged to a professional for evaluation.

While pooping is healthy, alterations in bowel movements can be an indicator of overall health. For example, if you have chronic constipation, diarrhea, or blood in your stool, you’ll want to schedule an appointment with your physician.

8. Pus

When you get an infection, like a staphylococcus (a bacterial infection) or folliculitis (infection of a hair follicle), you might notice that pus develops. While it may be an eyesore to look at, pus is actually a good thing.

“The white stuff coming out of an infection ― known as pus ― is the collection of defensive white blood cells that are attacking bacteria to trap and kill them,” said Dr. William Li, a physician and author of ”Eat To Beat Disease.”

It’s usually normal to have some pus present shortly following the presence of a wound — around one or two days after. This means that the white blood cells have flocked to the open wound and are working to fight germs and bacteria. If the wound is healing, it’ll usually be odor-free and not show signs of discoloration.

When you get an infection, however, the pus may smell and the wound may be hot to the touch so you’ll want to be sure to head to the doctor to get it treated and prescribed medication to clear it as soon as possible.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

If You Ignore Expiration Dates On These Beauty Products, You’re Wasting Your Money

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Year

Food & Drink

The Unnecessary Step Chefs Say You Can Skip In The Kitchen

Wellness

11 New Year’s Resolutions That Can Actually Improve Your Health

Wellness

Is It Endometriosis Or PCOS? This Is How To Spot The Difference.

Wellness

Why You Lose Track Of Time At The End Of The Year

Relationships

50 Hilarious Marriage Tweets That Totally Nailed It This Year

Shopping

These Pajamas From Target Are So Cozy You'll Never Leave The House

Shopping

39 TikTok Products That Are About To Become The Light Of Your Life

Shopping

14 Of The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings To Keep Your Legs Toasty Warm

Shopping

What 3 Of Our Favorite Black Mixologists Are Drinking This New Year's Eve

Shopping

How To Take Great Family Photos On An iPhone, According To Photographers

Shopping

According To My Mechanic, These Are The Emergency Items That Should Be In Everyone’s Car This Winter

Shopping

34 Deeply Helpful Products You Probably Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Not Happy After Learning The Plural Form Of Cheez-It

Shopping

The Best Wireless Earbuds And Headphones For Working Out, According To Fitness Enthusiasts

Shopping

29 Products That'll Instantly Make You Feel More Put-Together

Shopping

The Zappos After-Christmas Shoe Sale Is Not To Be Missed

Shopping

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Clearance Sale Has Tons Of Good Deals

Style & Beauty

The 10 Worst Fashion Trends Of 2022 Can Go Straight In The Trash

Shopping

26 Great Boxing Day Sales To Spend All Of Your Christmas Money

Home & Living

6 Cool Apps That Won't Just Gather Dust On Your Phone

Food & Drink

The Top 10 Trending Recipe Searches Of 2022, According To Google

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

22 Of The Best Wedding Photos Of The Year

Shopping

Everything You Need To Know About Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Brand Versine

Shopping

Walmart’s Birkenstock Boston Clog Dupe Is Only $40

Style & Beauty

Makeup Artists Say These Were The 10 Best TikTok Trends Of 2022

Parenting

How To Ask Your Parents To Stop Playing Favorites Among Your Kids

Home & Living

10 Apps And Programs You Should Join Before You Start Holiday Shopping

Shopping

19 Stylish Coats And Jackets That Reviewers Love

Parenting

Should You Charge Your Adult Child Rent To Live At Home?

Travel

8 Little Ways To Sneak In Self-Care On A Flight

Home & Living

How To Use TikTok For Dating, According To People Who've Done It

Shopping

Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early With The Best Gifts On Sale During Black Friday

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Fitness Deals On Apparel, Machines, and Tech

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop This Weekend

Shopping

Madewell's 60% Off Cyber Monday Sale Is Happening Now

Shopping

Save Up To 30% Off This Cult-Favorite Skin Care Brand On Cyber Monday

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Pets Deals