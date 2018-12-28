People Are Torn Over Whether Grover Dropped The F-Bomb On 'Sesame Street'

Prepare yourself, people: Yanny vs. Laurel 2.0 may be upon us.
A clip from “Sesame Street,” is circulating online and sparking a debate as to whether the iconic children’s character Grover is saying something perfectly acceptable or has fully embraced the show’s partnership with HBO.
Take a listen yourself.
To some, it sounds like, “Yes, yes that’s a fucking excellent idea!”
Other people hear a much more innocent exclamation, with Grover saying, “Yes, yes that sounds like an excellent idea!”
Many are just baffled.
Redditor u/schrodert posted the clip on Thursday to the platform’s r/funny subreddit. According to the post, the parent stumbled upon the auditory illusion “thanks to my daughter’s obsession with Elmo.” U/schrodert said they initially heard the R-rated version, but believe the actual line is, “Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea.”
HuffPost reached out to “Sesame Street” to get the answer but did not receive an immediate response. We will update this post once we get the TRUTH.