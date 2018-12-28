People Are Torn Over Whether Grover Dropped The F-Bomb On 'Sesame Street'

Grover: the potentially potty-mouthed puppet in question. Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images

Prepare yourself, people: Yanny vs. Laurel 2.0 may be upon us.

A clip from “Sesame Street,” is circulating online and sparking a debate as to whether the iconic children’s character Grover is saying something perfectly acceptable or has fully embraced the show’s partnership with HBO.

Take a listen yourself.

the new Yanni v. Laurel? -- some people swear they hear Grover saying, "that's a f**king excellent idea."



i'm one of those people and i can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/b3OdPpvtYn — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 27, 2018

To some, it sounds like, “Yes, yes that’s a fucking excellent idea!”

**PARENTAL WARNING**

After several rounds of listening VERY closely, I am now SURE Grover just dropped the "F" bomb!

Tell me what you hear...@Local12 https://t.co/19SZ2vhMR0 — Duane Pohlman (@DUANELOCAL12) December 27, 2018

Other people hear a much more innocent exclamation, with Grover saying, “Yes, yes that sounds like an excellent idea!”

He's saying "that sounds like an excellent idea". — Dystroph (@Dystrophical) December 28, 2018

Many are just baffled.

I hear Grover swearing. I don't believe Grover actually swore. I'm confused and will need some time with my thoughts as I try to figure this out. https://t.co/iihSlEfIPd — Rob Marmet (@RobMarmet) December 27, 2018

First listen: OMG WHAT HAHAHA

Second listen: Ah, definitely "sounds like an"

Third listen: You know what, after all these years if Grover wants to drop an F-bomb then he's damn well earned the right. https://t.co/TUbhS11UDE — 𝙷𝚎𝚗𝚛𝚒𝚔 𝙼𝚎𝚗𝚐 (@henrikmeng) December 27, 2018

I can’t believe the new “Yanny or Laurel?” is “did grover just drop the f-bomb on Sesame Street?” 2018 is cutting it close to the wire with this one. — 2019 will be bedder (@itgetsbedder) December 27, 2018

Redditor u/schrodert posted the clip on Thursday to the platform’s r/funny subreddit. According to the post, the parent stumbled upon the auditory illusion “thanks to my daughter’s obsession with Elmo.” U/schrodert said they initially heard the R-rated version, but believe the actual line is, “Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea.”