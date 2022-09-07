Grown Man Snags Baseball Over Little Girl, And Fans Aren't Letting It Slide

A five-second clip of a man snagging a baseball from over the heads of children at a Washington Nationals game is causing a heated debate on Twitter.

The clip, originally shared by @GinaHilliard33 on Thursday, shows a little girl raising her glove to signal for a souvenir baseball from Nationals’ right fielder Joey Meneses.

“Grown man steals baseball from little girl,” the user wrote while asking for the outfielder to sign a baseball for her daughter, who is presumably in the video.

A baseball soars over and heads toward the young fan when a man with a Nationals jersey for Juan Soto, a former player with the team, swoops in for a major steal.

Grown man steals baseball from little girl. @Nationals can you get Joey Meneses to sign a baseball and send it to my daughter? ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/itcQFseOQO — Gina Hilliard (@GinaHilliard33) September 2, 2022

The clip resurfaced again on Tuesday following a tweet from baseball media brand JomBoy Media.

“This is it. The worst one of all-time,” the brand wrote.

The clip’s reemergence comes a week after a fan, who allegedly has a history stealing home runs from younger fans, infuriated viewers when he swiped a ball out of the glove of a teen at a Kansas City Royals game.

Twitter users swiftly sparked a debate over who deserved to grab the souvenir ball, with one user saying the girl got “beat at her own game” while trying to reach in front of another kid.

Others bashed the adult and called the move “embarrassing” considering the ball’s worth.

I just don’t get why it’s hard to turn to kids and hand them a ball… regardless of who catches it…. Make a kids day “should” provide more gratitude then taking a ball home to show your dad because you still live in the basement — Cheezel (@zchastain) September 6, 2022

Little girl’s ‘WTH’ reaction is priceless and I don’t blame her 😠 pic.twitter.com/LfRCRUI6wP — JeSuisCH🔟RIPGuyLafleur (@HabsHappy) September 7, 2022

I understand the frustration but the outfielder was definitely pointing towards the teenage boy. See still pic. Plus he probably saved these little girls from broken teeth or high dental bills. They were not even holding glove in proper position. pic.twitter.com/172O6WHUFB — Doug Wanoy (@festive2018) September 6, 2022

I disagree. As an adult, I have fewer years to live than the children do, who have the rest of their lives to catch a ball. — Pylon (@mitl234) September 6, 2022

Twitter users who claimed to be at the game came to the man’s defense and alleged the kids in the video got tons of souvenir balls during the game.

One user also said the man gave the ball to someone who appeared to be his own little girl after the video.

That happened right in front of us. He gave the ball to who I’m guessing is his daughter off screen. My son got a ball later in the game and gave it to the boy in the blue shirt, who was pretty distraught after this happened. — tombratten (@tombratten) September 6, 2022

The Nationals decided to skip past the heated discussion and replied to the user who posted the clip last week.

hey Gina! Mind giving us a follow and we'll send you a DM? — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 6, 2022