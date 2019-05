Twitter’s cat community is having a hard time dealing with the death of Grumpy Cat.

After news of the famous feline’s death at the age of 7, cat lovers took to the internet to post tributes using the hashtag #tweetagrumpyfaceforgrumpycat.

Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images Grumpy Cat, one of the internet's most beloved celebrity cats, died on Tuesday at the age of 7.

As you might expect, there are a lot of very upset cats today.