Something caught my eye as I strolled through the beauty aisle of Walgreens the other day: a pale pink facial roller tucked away in plastic with the promise of providing a wrinkle-free face and a more lifted complexion. Facial “firming” devices had officially made it to the shelves of drugstores.

Truth be told, a 15-minute session with a jade roller won’t give you the sculpted cheekbones of your super model dreams, however, it can still serve a purpose, albeit in a temporary way.

“Facial massage may give a minimal, temporary improvement and facial contour by helping to eliminate excess fluid,” board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner previously told HuffPost.

This is in large part due to the body’s lymphatic system, a complex network of tissues, organs and nodes responsible for shuttling fluid throughout our circulatory system. If the fluid becomes stagnant, it can also be the reason for that undesirable morning puffiness you may experience from time to time.

Emily Wise, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of DermWellesley in Massachusetts, added that “massage in general can also help to improve circulation and stimulate blood flow and may lead to a temporary, more volumized and ‘glowy’ appearance.”

According to New York-based board-certified dermatologist Samer Jaber of Washington Square Dermatology, facial tools can also be a way to promote relaxation.

“I think of it as a tool-assisted massage, and like a body massage, they can improve muscle tightness, decrease tension, headaches and clenching. All of which can make you feel more relaxed and improve your mood,” Jaber said.

Karina Sulzer, a revered Los Angeles-based esthetician and founder of Skin Gym, says the incorporation of a facial tool is, in many ways, an act of self care.

“It can be really calming and restorative when you take the time to focus on yourself and your skin, whether that be in the morning or before bed,” Sulzer said.

Jaber reminded us that these toning devices can’t do what professional treatments like laser resurfacing can do, but they can be great alternatives for those who want to try something out at home and have managed expectations about the results.

Keep reading to see the some of the many facial massage tools out there and the best ways to use them.