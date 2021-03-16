Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Surprise Visit After Not Appearing To Know Guam Is Part Of U.S.

Guam Del. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas paid a visit to the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Monday after the QAnon-backing lawmaker betrayed an apparent lack of knowledge about the Pacific island at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

San Nicolas, accompanied by a group of National Guard members from Guam, missed seeing Greene, but spoke to an aide, who thanked the group for a gift basket of cookies.

Guam has been a U.S. territory since 1899, and its residents have been American citizens since 1950. The island bills itself as “where America’s day begins” due to its location in the western Pacific.

Greene’s misguided comments, livestreamed Feb. 27 on her Facebook page, began circulating on social media last week.

“I’m a regular person, and I wanted to take my regular person, normal, everyday American values, which is: We love our country, we believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for, what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam, whatever, wherever. Right?” Greene said at the conference. “If we want to build roads, if we want to put money into schools, if we want to build border walls, we want it right here at home.”

San Nicolas promised to deliver Chamorro Chip cookies to Greene, telling The Guam Daily Post last week that such visits were part of “our ongoing outreach to new members to introduce them to our wonderful island of Guam.” A Guam cafe owner popularized the famous cookies, which feature chocolate chips and macadamia nuts.

Phil Flores, chair of the Republican Party of Guam, was less charitable, telling the local outlet that he had called Greene’s office “to educate her” on Guam’s status as part of America. Flores spoke to an assistant, and said the first-term lawmaker’s lack of knowledge was “really disappointing.”

Greene’s history of misleading and outright false conspiracy-embracing commentary has landed her in hot water with members of her own party in the past, particularly after video showing her verbally harassing a survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting resurfaced earlier this year.

Yet she received a vote of confidence from many of her Republican colleagues when the House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments in early February.

San Nicolas has represented Guam’s congressional district as a nonvoting delegate since 2019. He is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over whether he misused campaign funds and engaged in an improper sexual relationship with a staffer.