Guardian Crossword Writer Blasts Brexit With A Hidden Message

Eagle-eyed readers of Britain’s Guardian newspaper spotted a secret political message in its cryptic crossword on Thursday.

The letters on the top and bottom lines spelled out “Bollocks to Brexit” ― a phrase used to criticize the United Kingdom’s June 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union.

Kevin Maguire, an associate editor at the paper’s rival, Daily Mirror, shared a photo of the “genius” puzzle, set by a contributor called Philistine, on Twitter:

“BOLLOCKS TO BREXIT” message in the top and bottom lines of today’s Guardian cryptic crossword is genius by setter Philisitne. My brainy comrade @JBeattieMirror completed it but I’ve left squares blank to avoid running ithe fun completely for other geeks 😀 pic.twitter.com/jcJWkkQjIl — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) September 12, 2019

The Guardian did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the crossword, which also appeared on the publication’s website.

TheGuardian.com