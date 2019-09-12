MEDIA

Guardian Crossword Writer Blasts Brexit With A Hidden Message

The British newspaper's cryptic puzzle had a decidedly anti-Brexit tone.

Eagle-eyed readers of Britain’s Guardian newspaper spotted a secret political message in its cryptic crossword on Thursday.

The letters on the top and bottom lines spelled out “Bollocks to Brexit” ― a phrase used to criticize the United Kingdom’s June 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union.

Kevin Maguire, an associate editor at the paper’s rival, Daily Mirror, shared a photo of the “genius” puzzle, set by a contributor called Philistine, on Twitter:

The Guardian did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the crossword, which also appeared on the publication’s website.

