George Valera, a top-ranked prospect for MLB’s Cleveland Guardians, was ejected from a Minor League Baseball game after he punched a catcher in a move that sparked a benches-clearing brawl on Thursday.

Video shows Valera, a Columbus Clippers outfielder who is ranked the No. 2 prospect in the Guardians franchise, approaching Nashville Sounds catcher Alex Jackson during an at-bat in the top of the 3rd inning before things got heated between the two.

The home plate umpire, Tanner Moore, tried to separate Valera from Jackson but his efforts didn’t appear to help as the outfielder touched the catcher’s face mask.

Valera, who signed with Cleveland in 2017, went on to shove Moore and hit Jackson before each player’s teammates flooded the field.

Both players – along with Sounds pitcher Abner Uribe – were later ejected from the game.

You can check out clips of the brawl below.

This was the altercation pic.twitter.com/9TrTWbWoAo — Brendan Walsh (@Cle_Brendan52) July 7, 2023

Benches clear in Nashville after Guardians Prospect George Valera shoved an umpire pic.twitter.com/aTvhZI7Xaz — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) July 7, 2023