21 Home Essentials To Buy Before Holiday Guests Come To Visit

Stock up on new linens, deodorizers and decorations.

So you agreed to host a few of your relatives or friends for the holidays this year. If you’re turning your home into a family Airbnb for Thanksgiving or Christmas, we’re here to help you get your space ready. Whether this is your first time having guests stay over or you’re a pro who just wants some pointers on which new things to buy in preparation, there are a couple key items you should have in your guest room.

The first thing you definitely need when you’re expecting guests to stay over is a bed for them to sleep in, of course. If your younger nieces and nephews are spending a few nights with you, you’ll want to make sure you have enough beds so they don’t end up fighting over who gets the “bigger bed.” The same goes for your adult guests — except maybe without the possibility of fighting involved. But even if you don’t have a super fancy guest room with a California king, the air mattress, convertible bed and designated travel pet bed we included in our roundup make great substitutes for short-term stays.

Aside from a bed to sleep in, you’ll also want to make sure you have other essentials like sheets, towels, pillows and home deodorizers. We included all of these and more in our list of items you should stock up on before your guests arrive. The best part? You can buy every single product on Amazon so it’ll get here before the holidays. Just know we aren’t responsible if your guests love staying with you so much they never want to leave.