A Guide To Dealing With Uncertainty During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Nuthawut Somsuk via Getty Images Our new reality is anxiety-provoking. This guide will give you advice on how to cope with it.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended our lives in massive and minute ways. People are dealing with grief in all forms ― from losing loved ones to losing their jobs to losing any sense of normalcy.

There’s a lot we can’t control right now. That fact, combined with the unpredictability of what the next few months (or years) of our lives will look like, can cause a lot of anxiety. Therapists say we’re on the verge of a new mental health crisis as we navigate the self-isolating, coming out of lockdown and the future.