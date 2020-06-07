CORONAVIRUS

A Guide To Dealing With Uncertainty During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Anxious about the world and what the future will be like? You're not alone. Here's advice on how to cope.
The coronavirus pandemic has upended our lives in massive and minute ways. People are dealing with grief in all forms ― from losing loved ones to losing their jobs to losing any sense of normalcy.

There’s a lot we can’t control right now. That fact, combined with the unpredictability of what the next few months (or years) of our lives will look like, can cause a lot of anxiety. Therapists say we’re on the verge of a new mental health crisis as we navigate the self-isolating, coming out of lockdown and the future.

While there’s no clear answer on how we can prepare for what’s to come, there’s a lot we can do right now to calm our minds slightly. We’ve compiled expert tips, reader stories and more on how to deal with the uncertainty in our world right now. Take a look at the guide below.

Why Uncertainty Feels So Terrifying, And How To Cope With It
The coronavirus pandemic has led to a lot of anxiety over what we can't control. These methods can help ease the stress.
De Elizabeth
10 Sneaky Ways Your Coronavirus Anxiety Is Coming Out
COVID-19 is messing with everyone's mental health. Here are subtle signs it's affecting yours, plus advice on how to cope.
Dominique Astorino
6 Ways You Can Feel More In Control During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Our current health crisis is causing a lot of fear and uncertainty. Here's what to do when you feel helpless.
Paige Smith
This Is Your Brain On Stories And Movies About Pandemics
There's a reason you're actively consuming — or avoiding — movies, news and books about pandemics amid the coronavirus crisis.
Jenna Birch
What Is Radical Acceptance And How Can It Help During The Pandemic?
Radical acceptance can improve your mental health in difficult times, like the coronavirus crisis. Here's how to practice it.
Kristin Lesko
Here's Why You're Reminiscing More Than Usual During The Pandemic
Reflecting on your past lately? Uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic can cause that. Here's why.
Julia Ries
15 Things Therapists Do When They're Worried About The Future
We're dealing with a lot of uncertainty right now, which causes anxiety. Here are some ways the pros cope.
Nicole Pajer
