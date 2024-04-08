HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Often in my research (and daily life), I come across cleaning products that claim to be multipurpose but really only work efficiently for one or two kinds of messes and stains — so I am used to approaching such declarations with skepticism. But every once in a while I stumble upon a truly effective, versatile product that warrants high praise, as is the case with Gumption cleaning paste.
I first encountered this Australian household cleaning staple a few years ago when I first started dating my (Aussie) partner, Veronica, who would whip it out from under her sink to tackle everything from dirty, stained dishes to scrubbing the bathtub. There is really nothing this amazing product can’t clean, and luckily for those of us who live stateside, it’s available on Amazon Prime for under $20.
This cleaning wunderkind couldn’t be easier to use. It comes as a concentrated powder that you apply to a damp cloth or sponge to quickly and efficiently wipe away stains and filth. It’s formulated with natural abrasive particles that somehow are able to clean even the most intense of messes without causing scratches or damage.
Like most Australians, Veronica swears by it for just about everything but is particularly enthusiastic about Gumption’s dish-cleaning prowess. She says, “It works like magic, there is nothing it cannot remove. It makes stainless steel shiny and removes all food that might be very tough to clean and stuck. It essentially exfoliates everything away — your pots and pans will be sparkling clean.” She does not, however, recommend using it on items with non-stick coating, as it is slightly abrasive.
Gumption has a super-fresh, lemony fragrance that is extremely pleasant without being overpowering, harsh or chemical-like. Try it out on everything from floors and bathroom tiles to kitchen sinks, stovetops and even clothing. If you’re working with ultra-tough stains, you can leave it on for a few minutes before wiping or rinsing it away.
This international cleaning product has flown under the radar in the U.S., but it’s long overdue for its moment in the sun. Those who have tried it have instantly fallen under its spell, myself included, and I have a good feeling it’ll make a convert out of you posthaste if you give it a chance. Your house will be gleaming before you know it.
Promising reviews:
“Worth it. I bought this after seeing it in action on YT. It’s only made in AU. I was so glad to find it available on Amazon with prime. I used it on my kitchen sink and stove hood filters. It made them glisten. I used it inside my oven and it cut the crease and left behind a nice fresh scent. I hope it’s regularly in stock in the future” — Stefanie N.
“It works! Gloop it on and scrub away the horrifying filth of your grime” – J
“Great product for the price. Perfect for hard to clean areas like the bottom of cooking pans. Scent is not strong and product is not harsh on hands.” — K. Alba
“love it. it makes so easy to clean the bath glass door!!!!! I tried so many products and this one is the best” — hy l
“This product has been the holy grail for when we moved house and cleaning both the previous tenants gunk, and our dirt. This cuts through greasy hard to clean things so easily. And it whitens shelves like we never knew possible. We have used multi purpose cleaner previously and never knew how much more we could be cleaning things until we got gumption.” — Melissa