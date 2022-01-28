Gun Used By Kyle Rittenhouse To Be Destroyed

The gun that Kyle Rittenhouse used to kill two people and wound a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 will be destroyed, a judge has ruled.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the state crime lab will destroy the gun sometime around April, ABC News reported. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided in Rittenhouse’s murder trial, approved the agreement on Friday.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all murder charges against him last November after a 12-person jury deliberated for four days. The teen said at his trial that he acted in self defense.