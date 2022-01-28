U.S. News

Gun Used By Kyle Rittenhouse To Be Destroyed

Rittenhouse killed two people and wounded a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. He was found not guilty of all charges last year.
Sebastian Murdock

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The gun that Kyle Rittenhouse used to kill two people and wound a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 will be destroyed, a judge has ruled.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the state crime lab will destroy the gun sometime around April, ABC News reported. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided in Rittenhouse’s murder trial, approved the agreement on Friday.

Dominick Black, left, identifies the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020, during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 2, 2021. Black, who bought an AR-15-style rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse, has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison. A Wisconsin judge accepted Dominick Black's plea on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool File)
via Associated Press

Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all murder charges against him last November after a 12-person jury deliberated for four days. The teen said at his trial that he acted in self defense.

