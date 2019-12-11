Gun Violence Is A Public Health Crisis -- But It Can Be Fixed

Over 36,000 people are killed by guns each year in the U.S. ― an average of 100 people per day. That’s on top of the 100,000 people injured by firearms, many of whom suffer life-long debilitating injuries. And the problem is getting worse: gun violence crested in 2017 to their highest level in 40 years. This daily grind of violence is often punctuated by horrific mass shootings ― there have been several in December already.
This is a political problem, as the federal government and many (though not all) states refuse to take meaningful action to reduce the bloodshed. It’s also a market problem, as giant firearm manufacturers reap enormous profits by selling instruments of harm to the public. But it’s also a fundamental public health problem: preventable deaths are occurring in communities across the country and meaningfully affecting national mortality rates.
Doctors, policymakers and activists are working diligently to find solutions and implement them in a way that can save lives. Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, partnering with HuffPost, will hold a panel discussion on Wednesday Dec. 11 called Curbing Gun Violence: Strategies for Change. HuffPost Deputy Enterprise Editor George Zornick will moderate the forum, which will feature:
-
David Hemenway, Professor of Health Policy at the Harvard T.H. Chan School
-
Chana Sacks, Internist at Mass General and Co-Director of the MGH Center for Gun Violence Prevention
-
Ted Strickland, the 68th governor of Ohio
-
Mike McLively, Senior Staff Attorney and Community Violence Initiative Director at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence
You can watch the livestream above or at ForumHSPH.org.