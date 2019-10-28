Gunfire Interrupts Vigil For Texas Mass Shooting Victim

A vigil for one of two men killed in a mass shooting at a weekend Texas college homecoming party was interrupted by gunfire on Sunday night.

People gathered to remember 23-year-old Kevin Berry at a Dallas park heard multiple shots around 8 p.m., sending mourners running for cover, according to local reports. No one was hit, but several vehicles were damaged.

Chilling video taken by a local reporter captured some of the gunfire as people screamed in the distance. KXAS-TV, a local NBC affiliate, reported that its news vehicle was hit by several shots.

***BREAKING***



Following Kevin Berry’s vigil, a shootout happened in the parking lot of St. Augustine Park.



Everyone scattered. My photographer and I headed for the trees and took cover.



I took video once I got safe. We heard DOZENS of gunshots. pic.twitter.com/XDlFTGHemc — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) October 28, 2019

Dallas police made no arrests. An investigation is ongoing, a police spokesperson told HuffPost in an email.

Authorities also continued to search for a gunman in Saturday’s attack at a party celebrating Texas A&M University-Commerce’s homecoming. Neither a motive nor a suspect has been identified.

In addition to the two deaths, the shooting injured 14 people. Four of the shooting victims were reported in critical condition on Sunday. The university said four students wounded in the attack have been released from hospitals.

Active shooting at a vigil tonight for one of the #TexasAMCommerce victims. As the vigil wrapped up, people began shooting. Multiple shots. Our news unit was hit at least 3 times. I have not seen anyone injured. It’s possible some took themselves to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/w9GRxNDKlV — Diana Zoga (@DianaNBC5) October 28, 2019

Authorities said more than 750 people were attending the off-campus party in Greenville, not part of the school’s sanctioned homecoming festivities, when a man armed with a handgun entered the building and opened fire just before midnight.

The shooter initially chose his targets, investigators said, but eventually began shooting people at random. Of those who were injured, at least eight were shot, according to various reports. Others reportedly were hurt escaping.

Police had no new information to share about the investigation on Monday, Sgt. Jeff Haines of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department said.

Here’s a look at the building where the homecoming party was being held. pic.twitter.com/u7FmkJGrwv — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 27, 2019

“It was complete chaos as people fled for safety and deputies attempted to locate the shooter,” Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said at a news conference on Sunday. Adding to the confusion, he said, some witnesses have not cooperated with authorities.

“It appalls me that as many folks were there, have not been able to give us a better description of this shooter,” the sheriff said.