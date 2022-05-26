Gunmakers Lose Big In Court After Push To Strike Down New York Law

Gunmakers failed to challenge a New York law that allowed gun violence victims the ability to sue firearms companies on Wednesday.

The challenge, Newsday reported, came on the same day as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal for stricter laws aimed at restricting a number of firearms in the state.

It also came one day after the school massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

Firearms companies including Beretta and Smith & Wesson claimed a 2021 law aimed at holding gunmakers liable for gun violence was unconstitutional, according to a copy of the complaint from legal news site Law & Crime.

U.S. District Judge Mae D’Agostino, at a federal court in Albany, New York, struck down the challenge Wednesday.

A spokesman for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade group representing gun companies in the lawsuit, told Law & Crime the group was “disappointed” and looks to appeal the decision.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, in a statement responding to the lawsuit’s dismissal, wrote she’s proud to “defend the right to impose reasonable gun restrictions” in her state.

She referenced the Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in Upstate New York earlier this month along with Tuesday’s shooting in her remarks.

“As public officials, we were elected to solve problems and address the needs of the people,” James said.

“Prayers alone will no longer do, and cowardliness is not part of the job description. New York will always lead, and I urge others with a backbone to follow.”

As Americans call on politicians in response to the deadly Texas shooting, New York lawmakers are looking at opportunities for gun control in their state.

Hochul, who is running for governor in the state’s Democratic primary next month, proposed raising the minimum age to buy AR-15s.

“How does an 18-year-old purchase an AR-15 in the state of New York, state of Texas?” Hochul asked during a press conference on Wednesday.

“That person’s not old enough to buy a legal drink. I want to work with the legislature to change that. I want it to be 21. I think that’s just common sense.”