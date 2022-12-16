What's Hot

Arizona Gunman Who Killed Amazon Contract Worker Had ‘Jealousy Issues’

Police said Friday that 29-year-old Jacob Murphy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and from gunfire from another worker outside an Amazon delivery station.
AP
This image made from video provided by KNXV shows law enforcement outside an Amazon delivery hub in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Police say that a person with a gun shot and wounded a contract worker outside the Amazon delivery station in Arizona before another contract worker who was armed fatally shot the suspect in the parking lot Wednesday, possibly stopping an active shooter situation. (KNXV via AP)
via Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A man who shot an Amazon contract worker in Arizona had jealousy issues with a girlfriend who worked there, authorities said.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler said Friday that 29-year-old Jacob Murphy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and from gunfire from another worker outside an Amazon delivery station.

His girlfriend was not at work when he showed up at the delivery station Wednesday. Authorities said Murphy only knew one employee by name.

Sgt. Jason McClimans says the victim, a contract worker, felt “something was strange” and tried to persuade Murphy to leave. That’s when Murphy opened fire, police said.

The commotion from the shooting drew the attention of the second worker, who then shot Murphy.

Murphy did not know the two men, McClimans said.

The victim is expected to recover, authorities said.

The armed worker is not under investigation.

The Chandler facility operates as a pickup zone for contracted Amazon drivers who pick up packages to deliver to customers.

Popular in the Community