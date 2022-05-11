Rapper Gunna Booked Into Atlanta Jail, Faces Racketeering Charges

Rappers Young Thug and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Oct. 1, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards via Getty Images

Atlanta rapper Gunna surrendered to authorities Wednesday and was booked into jail on racketeering charges.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, is one of 28 people charged in a sweeping 56-count grand jury indictment that included the Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug.

The group stands accused of gang-related crimes and violations of Georgia’s criminal racketeering law, including committing multiple murders, shootings and carjackings over the last decade.

This image provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Sergio Kitchens, who was booked into a jail in Atlanta on May 11. via Associated Press

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested Monday. Prosecutors say he co-founded the Young Slime Life street gang responsible for the violence.

According to the indictment, in 2017, Williams and Kitchens had methamphetamine, hydrocodone and marijuana that they intended to distribute, and were involved in a traffic stop the following year in which one of the vehicles had numerous weapons with high-capacity magazines, including an AK-47.

Williams’ lawyer, Brian Steel, told Atlanta’s WSB-TV his client is innocent.

