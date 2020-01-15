Guns Banned From Virginia State Capitol Grounds As Pro-Gun Rally Draws Near

Baseless conspiracy theories have also been floating around online that the National Guard will be called in and that the governor plans to shut down the electric grid. The hoaxes have proliferated so widely that the governor had to clarify that, no, he is not going to shut off the electric grid.

“We have no intention of calling out the National Guard,” Northam said last week. “We’re not going to cut off your electricity. We’re not going to go door to door and confiscate people’s weapons.”

The temporary ban on guns will end the following Tuesday.