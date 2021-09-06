Watch As Guns N' Roses Keeps Rocking After Festival Pulls The Plug On Them

The infamously strict curfew at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival has claimed another victim, this time with Guns N’ Roses getting the plug pulled mid-song.

As has happened in the past, the band continued to play anyway, through their stage amps, with the crowd handling the vocals.

The band ― joined by Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters ― had been powering through “Paradise City” during their encore when the clock struck 10, which happens about 3 minutes into this video:

The festival has always had a strict curfew as it’s held in a neighborhood close to homes.

Last year’s festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. In the previous year, 2019, the festival pulled the plug on Neil Young in the middle of “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

He also finished the song, with help from the audience.

The Foo Fighters in 2017 and the Cure in 2014 each got the silent treatment at curfew time, putting Guns N’ Roses in some pretty good company overall... and Grohl in the middle of two different curfew-busting sets with two different acts.