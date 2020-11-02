Guns At Polling Places And Election Chaos: Views From HuffPost Readers

“There is no reason for weapons — even if someone spotted a voting irregularity (highly unlikely), it’s not a violent, life or death crime. You simply call it to the attention of the poll workers. That is what they’re there for. No gun needed. Polling places should be sacrosanct and 100% gun-free.”

—Shawn Mackenzie

“I feel anyone bringing a gun to a polling place to vote should be arrested. PERIOD I do believe in the 2nd Amendment but I would ban all assault type rifles and certain areas guns should not be allowed. I believe carrying guns at a polling place constitutes voter intimidation, which should be a crime.”

—Dale Berman